Tesco lock-down: What we know so far - police link robberies

Shoppers found two Tesco stores unexpectedly closed this morning.

The superstores in Camelon’s Glasgow Road and the ‘big Tesco’ in Central Retail Park, Falkirk had both been subject of overnight break-ins as had a petrol station in Bathgate.

Camelon Tesco was closed due to a police investigation. Picture Michael Gillen.

Police are now linking the three incidents where cash was taken.

LIVE: Updates from the ongoing incidents at Tesco stores in Camelon and Falkirk

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes from Falkirk CID said: “Our current line of inquiry suggests that all three incidents are linked and Forth Valley officers will liaise with counterparts in West Lothian to establish if the culprits are local to either region.

“We are eager to speak with anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Camelon or Falkirk stores and if you can help us trace these individuals then please come forward.

Officers also locked down the Falkirk Central Retail Park store after both were targeted in break-ins. Picture Michael Gillen

“Similarly, any other information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from Livingston CID said: “We believe the Tesco in Bathgate was targeted first before those responsible headed into the Camelon and Falkirk areas.

“As part of this investigation we are working closesly with our colleagues in Forth Valley to identify the suspects and we would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Blackburn Road during the early hours of Monday morning to contact police immediately.”

A police presence was in notable at both around 9am and cordons in place around the entrances to both. Both were due to return to normal trading by late afternoon.

A smashed window at the store in Glasgow Road following the overnight incidents. Picture Michael Gillen

A window had been smashed on the frontage of the Camelon store, which opened in February 2012.

Officers were focusing on the till areas of the town centre supermarket and could be seen wearing masks over their nose and mouth during their investigations this morning.

Both Bathgate and Falkirk stores re-opened this afternoon with Camelon due to follow suit mid-afternoon once police forensic investigations have concluded.

A spokesman for Tesco told The Falkirk Herald: “We are fully supporting the Police with their investigations. Many thanks to our customers and colleagues for their understanding as we quickly returned to normal service.”

Tesco added that very limited cash remains in their stores overnight.

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 052 of the 6th August (Bathgate), or Falkirk CID and quote incident number 226 of the 6th August (Camelon) or 170 of the 6th August (Falkirk). Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.