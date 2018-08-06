Tesco lock-down: What we know so far

Shoppers found two Tesco stores unexpectedly closed this morning.

The superstores in Camelon’s Glasgow Road and the ‘big Tesco’ in Central Retail Park, Falkirk had both been subject of overnight break-ins.

Camelon Tesco was closed due to a police investigation. Picture Michael Gillen.

A police presence was in notable at both around 9am and cordons in place around the entrances to both. Both were due to return to normal trading by late afternoon.

A window had been smashed on the frontage of the Camelon store, which opened in February 2012.

Officers were focusing on the till areas of the town centre supermarket and could be seen wearing masks over their nose and mouth during their investigations.

Officers also locked down the Falkirk Central Retail Park store after both were targeted in break-ins. Picture Michael Gillen

Tesco was the target of another similar incident, in Bathgate, with the petrol station kiosk targeted in West Lothian.

Both Bathgate and Falkirk stores re-opened this afternoon with Camelon due to follow suit mid-afternoon once police forensic investigations have concluded.

A spokesman for Tesco told The Falkirk Herald: “We are fully supporting the Police with their investigations. Many thanks to our customers and colleagues for their understanding as we quickly returned to normal service.”

Tesco added that very limited cash remains in their stores overnight.