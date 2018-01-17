Terrapins binned by heartless owners

Two terrapins were dumped in a plastic bag beside some bins in an alleyway by cruel owners.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the two terrapins were discovered on Monday in Beauly Court, Hallglen.

Inspector Robyn Gray said: “We are appealing for anyone who has any information or noticed any suspicious activity to get in touch. The terrapins were found around 1pm on Monday afternoon.

“Not only was it irresponsible of someone to abandon these animals, it was also an offence. People are often fooled into thinking terrapins are easy to look after and don’t fully consider the time and commitment required to care for them.

“They can live for over 30 years so the decision to take one on shouldn’t be made lightly. However, they can make excellent pets for exotics enthusiasts and we always have lots of terrapins, many of which have been abandoned, looking for suitable new homes.

“We would encourage anyone who can give a terrapin a second chance to get in touch.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.