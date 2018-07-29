Tens of thousands flee California ‘fire tornadoes’

A massive fast-moving wildfire in northern California has killed two firefighters and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their home to safety.

The blazes in Shasta county, known as the Carr fire, that started on Monday, have jumped the Sacramento River and reached the city of Redding, 100 miles south of the Oregon border.

Around 37,000 residents fled or were evacuated as flames shot towards them from nearby forested hills. Only five per cent of the fire has been contained.

Around 3,400 firefighters are on the ground battling the inferno, which covers around 48,300 acres, while helicopters and planes attempt to tackle the flames from the air.

At least 500 homes and other buildings have been destroyed.

The fires are being sucked up by strong winds to form “flaming tornadoes”, which uproot trees, overturn cars and shake fire-fighting equipment. They took “down everything in their path,” said Scott McLean, a spokesman for Cal Fire, the state agency responsible for fighting wildfires.

Fire inspector Jeremy Stoke, and another firefighter hired to contain the blaze with a bulldozer, but who has not been named, died while trying to contain the fire.

Three firefighters have been treated for burns to their ears, face and hands while five civilians were also treated for fire-related injuries.

Mike Mangas Mercy spokesman for the Medical Centre in Redding, said six babies in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit were evacuated to the UC Davis Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

Fire crews have also been trying to ensure people’s safety as burning embers blew up to a mile ahead of the main fires, creating further dangers.

Jonathan Cox, battalion chief with Cal Fire, said the priority was now saving life.

“We’re not fighting a fire. We’re trying to move people out of the path of it because it is now deadly, and it is now moving at speeds and in ways we have not seen before in this area.”

“I’ve never experienced something so terrifying in my life,” said Liz Williams, who put her two children in her car and then found herself trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic with neighbours trying to retreat from Lake Redding Estates.

Eventually she decided to take her children and flee by foot.

“I didn’t know if the fire was just going to jump out behind a bush and grab me and suck me in,” Williams said. “I wanted out of here.”

Fire officials warned the blaze would probably burn deeper into urban areas before there was any chance of containing it, though it either changed direction or was stopped before it could burn into the core of the city.

Meanwhile, the Ferguson fire has resulted in the decision to close much of the world-famous Yosemite National Park to visitors until 3 August.

Experts say this has been the worst start to the fire season in a decade.

They cite the 2012-2017 drought which eradicated large areas of vegetation as being one of the key factors.