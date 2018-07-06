Teenager charged with rape and murder of Alesha MacPhail

A teenager has appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court charged with the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail, who was found dead on Monday on the Isle of Bute.

Alesha, from Airdrie, had been staying at her grandmother’s house in Port Bannatyne, near Rothesay, when she was reported missing at 6.25am.

The accused,(16), who cannot be named because of his age, appeared in private and was remanded in custody.

No plea or declaration was made, and the boy is expected to reappear in court next week.