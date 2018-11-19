Teenage boy in hospital after car accident in Larbert

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Larbert.

The boy, who police say is in his early teens, is thought to have suffered “minor injuries” as a result of the accident, which took place in Bellsdyke Road this morning.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.17am today to attend an incident on Bellsdyke Road in Larbert.

“We dispatched a Paramedic Response Unit and one ambulance to the scene. We transported one male patient in their teens to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “We got a call from the ambulance service at 8.20am to respond to an incident involving a teenager in Bellsdyke Road.

“The teenager had minor injuries.”