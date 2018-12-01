Teaser clip heralds tonight’s TV return of the Irn-Bru Snowman

It was one of the most phenomenally popular festive TV adverts ever, and tonight its starring characters - the Irn Bru snowman and the wee boy whose can he has stolen - are back.

Ahead of the launch of the new Christmas ad at 8.45pm on STV and Facebook, AG Barr has issued an exclusive teaser clip, which you can download at https://we.tl/t-5PXcAZw5sg

In what the company describes as “the hotly anticipated sequel” to the first advert we see the wee boy lift himself from the snow before looking up to spot the mischievous Snowman who has swiped his can of Irn-Bru and is soaring high above Glasgow’s George Square.

With a determined look on his face, we hear the boy rush through the snow and are left wondering if he’ll succeed in retrieving his precious ginger.

Many of the artists who worked on the original ad have been reunited to complete the sequel at animation studio Lupus Films.

The team has dedicated months of hard work, hundreds of pencils and thousands of sheets of paper to create the sequel.

The haunting signature song Walking in the Air is sung by Carlo Massimo, (13) a St Mary’s Cathedral Chorister who attends St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh.

It is of course famous from the classic festive film, The Snowman, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Irn-Bru marketing director, Adrian Troy, said: “We know Christmas isn’t Christmas in Scotland without the IRN-BRU Snowman, so we’re thrilled to be continuing the story and letting everyone find out what happens next.

“We’re sure this twist to the tale will be a real hit and a great way to kick-start the Christmas celebrations.

“The story will be revealed for the very first time on STV and Facebook during X Factor tonight, so make sure you don’t miss out and, finally, have a Phenomenal Christmas!”