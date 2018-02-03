Tax reforms spell budget boost for Falkirk, says MSP

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has welcomed a £4.6million boost for Falkirk Council, in a revised budget plan said to be due to progressive tax reforms.

In the original proposals announced last month Falkirk’s revenue allocation was set to be £266million, which despite a fall of £3.7million was reckoned better than expected.

However Mr MacDonald (pictured) said he welcomed revised proposals unveiled by Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, which are said to spell an extra £4.6million for Falkirk - bringing the new total to more than £274million.

Tax reforms are said to mean 70 per cent of taxpayers will pay less than last year, while higher earners will face a “modest” increase.

The SNP government says the changes will allow it to increase health spending by £400 million to £13.6 billion, lift the public sector pay cap and provide a package of investment in the economy.

Angus MacDonald said: “The draft budget shows that where Scotland has the power, the SNP will take a different, fairer approach – and give Scots the best deal in the UK.

“Thanks to the decisions made by the Scottish Government, local government funding is increasing by inflation and Falkirk Council have been given an extra £4.6m to spend on local services, bringing the total to over £274 million.

“That’s a good deal for taxpayers and for public services in Falkirk district – and is only possible because of the SNP’s progressive tax reforms, that are backed by the public by two to one.

“In the face of massive Westminster cuts, the Scottish Government is using its powers progressively to invest in our schools and our hospitals – and in communities across Falkirk district.”