Tattoo fans aim to raise £5,000 for Strathcarron Hospice

More than 300 people are claimed set to be ready to get tattooed in an annual charity fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice next month.

Falkirk High Street business Heaven n’Hell has teamed up with Blue Lass Tattoo in a bid to raise up to £5,000 from the event - the fourth of its kind - on April 26.

This could bring the total raised since the initiative began to close to £20,000, as the annual effort is so far said to have raised £14,620.

For those who want to contribute but aren’t keen on a tattoo, bespoke T-shirts will be on sale on the day for £10.

Anyone who does opt to be tattoed can choose a small design and have it tattooed in black ink “in the area they choose”.

Meanwhile artists at Blue Lass Tattoo will also be attempting a 24-hour marathon as part of their efforts to raise as much money as possible.

Mary Benfell, owner of the studio, said: “Events like this are so important for raising awareness of the amazing work being done by Strathcarron Hospice.

Many people and their families hold the charity very close and the work they do is paramount to members of our local communities.

We can’t wait to see how much more money we can raise and in such a creative way too.