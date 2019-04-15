Talented Falkirk film students recognised at awards night

Budding film directors from St Mungo’s High School have been recognised for their movie-making skills.

The school held a special Academy Awards ceremony, where special Oscars-style awards were presented to winning pupils.

Judges at the glittering event included John McPhail, who directed the hit film Anna and the Apocalypse, Alison Goring, head of the National Film and Television School Scotland (NFTS), Alison Strauss, arts development officer (Film and Media) and director of the popular silent film festival HippFest and Brian McIver, assistant features editor at the Daily Record and Sunday Mail.

The winning films were The Cleansing (first place), written and directed by Rose Ferguson, Mr Break-Up (second place), written and directed by Lily Kelly and and Ella (third place) written and directed by Ashleigh Scott.

Other nominees were Heather MacMillan, Olivia McMahon, Catherine Flannery, Murron Dennis and Sinead Pow.

Media teacher, Fraser Johnston said: “Every year the bar is raised by our incredible students and every year it makes me proud to be able to show the wider school community just exactly what these magnificent and talented people are capable of.

“I feel it is important to make sure all pupils are given the opportunity to have their stories be made and a career in film is not that impossible as it once was.

“Films are a universal medium and language that immediately communicate to anyone. It is important to celebrate this and for Scotland to being to lead the way in the film industry.”