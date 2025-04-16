SWF round-up: Falkirk still in SWPL2 play-off hunt after Stirling Uni stalemate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk’s hopes of finishing in second spot in the Barclays Scottish Women’s Championship – and securing a spot at promotion to the SWPL2 are still still alive.

The Bairns, managed by Craig Tully, drew 1-1 with second-placed Stirling University last Sunday in Falkirk after Erin Sludden’s leveller with eight minutes remaining.

With three games to go, Falkirk sit four points behind second spot. They travel to sixth-placed Inverness Caley Thistle next.

The team who finishes second in the division will go into a play-off at a neutral venue against the team who finishes second-bottom of SWPL2 for a spot in the second tier.

Rebecca Reid in action for Dunipace (Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA)

Rossvale currently sit second bottom although they are only two points ahead of Ayr United.

In the bottom half, Stenhousemuir moved into seventh spot after a 9-0 win over basement club Hutchison Vale at Ochilview.

Kyla Thomson and Paige Henry grabbed doubles for Warriors with Rachel Vickerman, Mollie Gidney, Sophie McWilliams, Elisha Duff and Eirinn Maguire all on the scoresheet for Jack Cameron’s side.

They now sit one point above Dryburgh Athletic with three to go. They travel to Westdyke next.

In Barclays Scottish Women’s League One, Dunipace lost 4-2 to league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose in Midlothian.

Having secured a top-half finish as a newly promoted side from the SWFL regional system, the Westfield outfit managed by Gillian Lynn can now enjoy the final three starting with Queen of the South at home.