SWF round-up: Claire Hutton is hat-trick hero for top-six Dunipace in League One
The Westfield side, who sealed promotion last term from the region SWFL league system, have enjoyed a successful season so far, winning 11 out of their 20 outings so far.
Star striker Claire Hutton grabbed a hat-trick on Sunday with team-mate Rebecca Read also on the scoresheet for Gillian Lynn’s side.
The Pace had already all-but sealed a top-six spot the previous weekend after a 3-2 at Edinburgh Caledonia. They sit sixth in the table on 33 points.
Elsewhere, in the Championship, Falkirk’s slim hopes of catching up with league leaders East Fife were dashed after a 2-1 defeat at home to the Fifers on Sunday.
Gemma Mason opened the scoring for Craig Tully’s side but the visitors turned the game around to surge 14 points clear at the summit. And with 15 points to play for in the split they have all-but sealed automatic promotion to SWPL2.
The Bairns have now dropped to third in the table on 41 points but they are only one point behind the University of Stirling.
Stenhousemuir on the other hand will play in the bottom six after finishing just three points behind sixth-placed Inverness Caley Thistle. Their fate was confirmed the previous weekend after a narrow 1-0 loss away to leaders East Fife.
On Sunday, Falkirk travel to Renfrew Ladies in the first round of the split while the Warriors visit Forfar Farmington.
In League One, Dunipace begin their split fixtures with a trip to Armadale Thistle.