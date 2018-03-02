Swan killed by crossbow in ‘cruel and mindless act’

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dead swan was found to have suffered a fatal wound most likely caused by a crossbow bolt.

The charity was alerted on February 21 after the bird was found on the shore between Clackmannanshire and the Kincardine Bridge with an unexplained wound to the back of its head.

SSPCA Inspector Robyn Gray said: “Post mortem results revealed the swan was likely shot with a crossbow.

“We aren’t sure how the swan came to be on the shore. The body may have been dumped there or could have been washed ashore.

“We believe this was a cruel and mindless attack and this sort of animal cruelty is completely unacceptable.

“We are urging people with any information to contact our animal helpline - 03000 999 999 - in an effort to trace whoever is responsible.”