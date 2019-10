An alert over a suspicious package which forced an evacuation from the international area of Glasgow Airport this morning has now been “stood down”.

At around 10am airport fire service crews were deployed and a KLM flight was then cordoned off pending investigation of a suspect piece of cargo.

Passengers were asked to leave the airport’s international area.

Ambulance crews and police were also in attendance.

However at 1.25pm the package - actual contents not disclosed - was declared safe.