Survey: Have your say on how we can improve Falkirk town centre

We’ve heard about the future of Falkirk town centre from the politicians, the business leaders and the traders.

Now it’s your turn to have your say.

This week The Falkirk Herald is launching an in-depth survey to find out what you, the residents, shoppers and members of our community, believe should be done to breathe new life into the heart of our town.

News this summer that Marks & Spencer was closing its store in Falkirk’s High Street after more than 80 years of trading was seen by some as the death knell for the area’s retail sector.

But a commitment from Falkirk Council that it would locate a civic and arts centre in the town centre gave renewed hope for a regeneration of the area’s fortunes.

But before that work can begin there has to be a plan and that’s where our readers have an important part to play.

Our survey allows everyone to have their say on what they would like to see in the town centre, both retail and leisure. It also asks for feedback on accessibility.

All the information will be collated and shared with Falkirk Council, Falkirk Delivers and the Healthy High Street Group.

These influential players can then use the findings to plan for the future – our future – and you will have the knowledge that you’ve played a part in building a better Falkirk for the benefit of today’s and future generations.

Please complete the form before Wednesday, October 10 with your views.