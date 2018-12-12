Superheroes make a date for new Falkirk geek store

Three of the world’s greatest superheroes will be in Falkirk on Saturday, December 22.

Spider-Man, Batman & Captain America are all making personal appearances at a free event in the town’s new Geeks & Gamers store, between noon and 2pm.

With professional stuntmen in costume as the heroes, the new store promises a special performance followed by a chance to meet and greet the heroes and have pictures taken.

The new Geeks & Gamers store opened this month at 47 High Street, formerly occupied by Top Shop and Top Man.

Shoppers are also being offered 20 per cent off that weekend and on Christmas Eve, although this does not include trading card games or signed memorabilia.