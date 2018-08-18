Superfast internet can now cover all but 2.4 per cent of Falkirk

More than 97.6 per cent of premises across Falkirk can now connect to fibre broadband with commercial coverage.

The success has been welcomed by Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson, minister for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, who said the need for fast and reliable internet has become vital for communities.

The almost blanket coverage follows a mammoth expansion of the network across the country, with more than 900,000 premises across Scotland now able to connect to the new network.

Across the country around 500 new fibre street cabinets are now live - while more than 11,800km of cable have been laid by engineers.

However it has been stressed that there are many suppliers to choose from, and users need to sign up for the new, faster services with an internet servidce provider as upgrades are not automatic.

Michael Matheson said: “It is fantastic that 900,000 premises across Scotland are now able to connect to fibre broadband thanks to Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme.

“The Scottish Government is not stopping there.

“Our Reaching 100 per cent programme, backed by an initial £600 million investment, plans to deliver superfast broadband access to every home and business in Scotland by the end of 2021 – the only part of the UK to do so.”

Councillor Gary Bouse, spokesperson for Resources for Falkirk Council said: “I am delighted that 97.6 per cent of premises across Falkirk can access fibre broadband more people are now able to get a superfast speed.

“Whether you are downloading a box set, a small business making transactions or just keeping in touch with friends, fibre broadband can make it all happen easily.”

Robert Thorburn, Fibre Partnership Director for Openreach in Scotland, said: “The Digital Scotland project and our hard-working engineers have delivered more coverage at faster speeds than expected.

“As we mark another major milestone, it’s fantastic that work will continue into 2019 thanks to extra funds generated through innovation, partnership efficiencies and strong take-up”.