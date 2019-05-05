Sunset over the Union Canal

Reader Steven Fagan took this evocative shot of the Union Canal near Polmont at sunset on Friday - showing just how

picturesque this waterway in an urban setting can be.

The Forth and Clyde and Union canals will be centre stage of a special Canals Festival to be staged later this month to celebrate the reopening of bridges at Twechar and Bonnybridge after a year’s closure.

This will enable boat traffic to access the length of boat canals - and during the festival will bring an armada of vessels large and small to events at the Helix and elsewhere.