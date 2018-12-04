Success on the cards for Brightons boy Rory

A card game devised and illustrated by a young Brightons boy has attracted international interest after winning two awards.

Rory Hodgson (11), worked with his dad, fantasy artist, Jon Hodgson to create The Forest Dragon in 2016.

Through the game, players are taken on a journey to find hidden treasure while encountering monsters and other weird and wonderful characters along the way.

Funded through the online creative platform Kickstarter, the game features intricate artwork designed by Rory with some help from his little brother Ben (8).

The family game has won two Imagination Gaming Awards - The Gold Young Einstein Award, and Silver Family Award and is now available to buy in various gaming stores in both the UK and America including Black Lion Games in Edinburgh and Millenium Games in New York.

Jon (45), who is well known in the gaming community for his artistic contribution to games such as Dungeons and Dragons said: “I’m so proud of Rory for coming up with this game as is his mum, Nina and of his little brother for helping with the drawings.

“It is fun, quirky, feel-good and charming - all the things a good family game should be.

Rory said: “I am very proud of my game as it is lots of fun to play and I enjoyed drawing all the different characters especially the Forest Dragon itself and the Wolf Pig.”

Jon is now raising funds for a follow up game to The Forest Dragon entitled ‘Bang & Twang’ which can be found on the Kickstarter website.