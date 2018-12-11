STV helps Falkirk’s Elgin Park to sparkle

Enable Falkirk’s Elgin Park Centre has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the festive season, thanks to a grant from the STV appeal.

The centre in Oswald Street offers activities and a place to meet for people with learning difficulties and disabilities.

And service users enjoyed a very special event on Tuesday evening when the Christmas lights were switched on in the gardens of the centre.

Maureen Kilgour, who worked with husband Neil and fellow support worker David Irvine to bring the project to fruition said: “We received some money from the STV appeal and decided to transform our gardens into a winter wonderland to engage our service users and local community.”

Not only is the garden now sparkling with lights, there is also a Santa’s Grotto.

“It means our people can come and visit Santa in a safe and non-judgemental environment,” said Maureen.

The centre will provide afternoon teas in the cafe overlooking the sparkling gardens for friends and family.

Members of the community are invited to and see the good work Enable does and donations would be very welcome.

Maureen said: “ This money means we can bring the magic of Christmas to them year after year.”