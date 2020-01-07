Strong winds and heavy rain hit Falkirk

Motorists are being urged to take care as high winds and wet weather combine to make road travel dangerous well into the afternoon and early evening.

The forecast for Falkirk is for strong winds from the south west to lash the area until 11pm tonight and for rain to fall for the whole day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the area and state there is likely to be some delays to road and rail transport, with some bus and train services affected and some journeys taking longer.

There are also warnings to drivers of high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges to take extra care.