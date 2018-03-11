Strike threat over alleged move to dock pay of posties who stayed home in ‘red alert’ weather

Falkirk posties could face a strike ballot over a claimed threat to dock the pay of staff who didn’t deliver mail during “red alert” blizzards.

Members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) reportedly voted on Friday to apply for a ballot over the “scandalous” decision.

The CWU branch involved represents areas including Falkirk, Edinburgh, Fife and part of the Borders,

The Royal Mail is said to have opened at least some delivery offices during Scotland’s first ever “red” severe weather warning.

One union representative is said to have complained that workers who did not arrive for work - at a time when people were being repeatedly warned to stay at home - face losing pay or (to make up the pay) annual holiday entitlement.

Staff will reportedly be told of the intention to apply for a strike ballot before starting work tomorrow.

A Royal Mail spokesperson told the Falkirk Herald: “Royal Mail has a clear adverse weather policy for employees who are unable to get into work.”

“Employees should, in the first instance, speak to their line manager about any issues.

“All employees are able to use annual leave or make up the time lost.

“Employees can also, if they prefer, take unpaid time off if they are unable to attend work.

“If a site has been closed by the business or, because of disruption, there is not work to be processed or delivered employees would receive their normal pay”.