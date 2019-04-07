Strathcarron thanks firm whose staff ‘paid for a day’

Accountancy firm French Duncan has won warm thanks from Strathcarron for a major fundraising effort that collected enough to pay for the hospice for a whole day.

On Friday the French Duncan teams from offices in Glasgow and Stirling visited the hospice to see first hand how their support has helped to make a difference.

As an independent hospice, Strathcarron needs to raise over £11,000 every day to keep its vital services running.

Graeme Finnie, managing partner for French Duncan, said: “Through the hard work of our 200 staff at our five offices across Scotland we have managed to pay for a day of care at Strathcarron Hospice.

“We were delighted to come along for afternoon tea to meet the staff providing this care.”