Strathcarron team set to climb Kilimanjaro

Strathcarron Hospice is staging a “once in a lifetime” trekking adventure to the top of Africa’s highest mountain, with the promise of a tough but spectacular challenge.

The bid to climb Mount Kilimanjaro will take participants along the mountain’s Machame route, allowing them to gradually acclimatise to the altitude as they climb towards the summit.

The trek will take volunteers through dense tropical rainforest all the way up to the snow-capped peak - where they can expect awe-inspiring views as the run rises over the Mawenzie Peaks.

The trip takes place on September 19, to allow plenty of time for training, but there’s an information session at the Hospice on June 24 where you can find out more.

For details, complete the enquiry form at www.strathcarronhospice.net/Event/kilimanjaro-trek