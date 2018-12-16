Strathcarron supporter Sadie is urged ‘keep making the tablet’

Hundreds of likes on a Strathcarron Hospice social media page - and thousands of pounds towards funds - are eloquent testimony to the success of one woman’s home made tablet.

Sadie McLaurin has been selling her much-prized confection to raise cash for the hospice for the past two years, and in that time has raised an astonishing £3.600.

As a Strathcarron spokesperson notes: “that’s a lot of sweet-toothed customers!”, adding “Not a week has gone by when Sadie hasn’t been hard at work creating the sweet treat, and it’s certainly been very popular!”

One happy customer may have been exaggerating just a little when she said she’d “eaten her own body weight” in Sadie’s tablet - but dozens of others share the sentiment.

Apart from congratulations they all have one message in common for Sadie: “Keep up the good work!”