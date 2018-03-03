Strathcarron staff brave the weather to keep things going smoothly

Staff at Strathcarron Hospice say it’s “business as usual” at their base on the hill above Denny - even although some staff have had to work from home.

Those who live locally have battled through the snow on foot to get to work and “make sure our services are as seamless as possible”.

A spokesperson said: “Our Maintenance ‘Men in Black’ have such a challenging job keeping access clear and safe, domestics are pulling out all the stops,

“Wee Anne is at her usual post behind the reception desk welcoming everyone and manning the phones, the kitchen is still turning out delicious meals and snacks and the doctors, consultants and nurses are doing what they do best - all still with a smile on their faces.

“Our patients and their families are our first priority, and all this snow simply can’t beat the Strathcarron spirit!

“There will no doubt be a few snowmen popping up in the grounds of the Hospice over the next couple of days”.