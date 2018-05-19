Strathcarron staff are set for bold fundraising slog

An amazing solo 200-mile run carried out by Strathcarron Hospice chaplain Stuart Murdoch last year has inspired staff to join him for an £11,000 charity appeal next month.

Mr Murdoch ran a complex and arduous cross-country route which began at the hospice and ended at Lochearnhead.

Flashback to last year when chaplain Stuart Murdoch set off to run "a very long way"

He completed the route in stages, but even after completion returned to run around “a corner of Loch Lomond” he felt should also be included.

Now up to a dozen volunteers from every department of the hospice aim to join him for an ambitious 26-mile overland slog along the West Highland Way.

It’s roughly the distance of a marathon, but will be over rough terrain rather than paved road.

One of those taking part, Carolyn Wackett, said: “We’re hoping for strong local support when we set off on June 10, and while we’re still finalising how many will be taking part it’s already obvious that many want to give it a go.

Way to go - these four Strathcarron run volunteers will be joined by several more on June 10

“Stuart’s effort last year was amazing, and this time round we want to make it a team effort, because we all feel as strongly about the hospice”.

Word of mouth will guarantee strong local support, but Carolyn is asking Falkirk Herald readers to share news of the effort to ensure it reaches the widest possible audience.

She added: “It costs Strathcarron £11,000 or more per day to fund a day of care for our patients, so if we can raise that amount from the run we’ll feel we’ve really achieved something”.

Stuart Murdoch said: “People generously give money to Strathcarron all the time, yet we are continually looking for more.

“The simple reason is that it is an expensive resource to run and that it relies solely on these donations”.

A Justgiving page for the effort has created at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carolyn-wackett3