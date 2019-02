Strathcarron Hospice is this year’s charity partner for this year’s hugely popular Antonine Trail races events - and has ten coveted places to offer those hoping to take part.

The rough country 10k race through central Scottish hills sold out in just two hours, but - if you sign up to support Strathcarron - the hospice still has a small number of places on its team.

To register for Strathcarron’s entry in the ATRX event on May 15 visit www.strathcarronhospice.net