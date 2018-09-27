Strathcarron Hospice roof appeal hits £50,000 target

Fundraisers have helped put a newly repaired roof over the heads of the patients and staff of Strathcarron Hospice, near Denny.

Buckets can soon go back to rattling with fundraising cash at Strathcarron Hospice – instead of catching water drips now that the costs of vital roof works has been met.

Elaine Feeney, Sarah Croft, Lynne Freeburn, Wilma Thomson and Barbara Kerray celebrate the total being reached. Picture Michael Gillen.

The £50,000 bill for repairs to the tiles and chimneys on top of the Fankerton building – built in 1912 – has been met in little over two months after a fundraising drive promising to ‘Raise the Roof’ brought in the cash.

From business support to sponsored haircuts and text donations, money has flooded in – to help keep the elements out.

Hospice business development fundraiser Claire Macdonald was overwhelmed with the response and speed at which the cash came in – and that it didn’t take away from the fundraising to keep the facility running day to day.

“It was actually very emotional,” she said.

“After the appeal was on the front of The Falkirk Herald in July we had people seeing the paper in the shops, and coming up here almost immediately to hand over money for the cause and to take immediate action to help. It has been fantastic, and quite amazing.”

The building in Fankerton that Strathcarron use and have been based at since 1981, Randolph Hill, is 106 years old and “there hasn’t been much work done to the roof in that time,” Claire explained.

The building’s five chimneys in particular were needing work and the bill to bring the rafters and roof tiles back up to a standard fit for the 21st century and caring for the 1400 patients who use the facility would come on top of the facility’s daily running cost of £13,000.

But rather than eat into the fundraising required to keep the doors open, the cash topped it all to put a roof over staff and patients’ heads.

The appeal only began in the middle of July. A month in, it reached a third of the target, but money continued to drop in – and work commenced in August to ensure the building was watertight for winter.

Now just a few weeks on, the cash for full completion has been raised.

Claire added: “More than 600 donations were received, in a matter of weeks. Individuals, community groups and local businesses all contributed, roof tile by roof tile, to make sure the repairs could go ahead before the onset of winter.

“We have been astounded by the generosity of the local communities in coming together to fund vital roof repairs at your local hospice.

“Strathcarron Hospice exists for the local people, because of the local people.

“We pride ourselves on being here when needed and clearly that support has been reciprocated during our time of need. At a time when there seems so much negativity it serves a great reminder of the true spirit of human kindness.

“Everyone at the hospice extends their sincerest appreciation for keeping a sound roof over our heads and, more importantly, that of the patients and families who rely on our specialist care and support when they need it most.”

