Strathcarron gains a grand boost from a new neighbour

Strathcarron Hospice has received a “golden hello” gift of £1,000 from its new neighbour - homes builder Mactaggart and Mickel.

The firm is building 55 new homes and apartments less than half a mile from the hospice on the southern banks of the River Carron.

The cheque was presented to Claire Macdonald, Business Development Fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice by Mactaggart and Mickel director Joanne Casey.

She says the firm is keen to establish a relationship with the Hospice team as part of the company’s ongoing support for the wider community, as its Carrongrove development, off Tarduff Place, progresses.

She said: “The Hospice is so deserving of our support. The dedication, comfort and warmth of everyone I met today is clearly evident, and I hope we can continue to support not only their fundraising efforts, but also the wider Denny community.”

Claire Macdonald said: “We were delighted to welcome Joanne Casey to the Hospice onTuesday to see first-hand how the company’s kind support will help to make a difference.

“As an independent hospice we rely on the support of our local community to keep our services running.

“This donation will help us continue to care for local people facing a terminal illness andtheir families, and we are incredibly grateful to all at Mactaggart and Mickel for this kind support.“

In 2016 the company established its Building Communities Fund to help organisations and projects which enhance the lives of people within their local communities.

The fund is open throughout the year to applications from charities, community groups, sports teams and schools within a five mile radius of any Mactaggart and Mickel Homes development under construction - including Carrongrove.