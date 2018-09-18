Storm Ali: Amber warning as strong winds set to hit Falkirk area

A weather warning has been issued for Falkirk tomorrow as Storm Ali looks set to take its toll.

There is a warning in place from 6am to 10pm, with winds of 50-60mph expected.

Storm Ali will hit central Scotland tomorrow, as the amber warning shows.

However, worse is expected between 8am and 5pm when speeds could reach as high as 65-70mph inland, and possibly even higher in exposed areas.

Although the day is expected to start brightly there will be heavy rain during the morning and blustery showers in the afternoon as gales take hold.

The Met Office says: “Strong winds affecting parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland early in the day will continue to strengthen through the morning and then extend across many parts of Scotland and northern England and northwest Wales.

“For some exposed areas, in particular parts of western Scotland, gusts could reach in excess of 75 mph in places.

“The gusty winds will be accompanied in places by heavy, squally showers.

“The winds will gradually ease later on Wednesday, firstly across Northern Ireland, northwest Wales and northern England and then across Scotland.”

The Met Office also gives the following details:

• Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

• Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible.

• Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

• Injuries and danger to life from flying debris

• Some roads and bridges may close