‘Sting’ show could be a sell-out

The ex-members of Hotel California, KT Tunstall and Fish are in Falkirk on April 28 with a show which glories in the golden age of Sting.

When this production made its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016 it was a sell-out, and that could happen in Falkirk this month too - Falkirk Town Hall Theatre is advising anyone interested to get their tickets soon.

Fans are promised fresh versions of all the iconic Police and Sting solo album songs in a 110 minute show featuring classics Roxanne, Fields of Gold, Message in a Bottle, Englishman in New York and more.

Full information and booking information is available at http://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/events/event.aspx?eid=5936&did=29425