Still time to see Bonnie Prince Lego and his friends

Two thousand figures and some stunning models of historic buildings are featured in a current Stirling Castle display about the Jacobites.

Called The Jacobite Risings: the Fight for Britain’s Throne, the exhibition (open until February 2) traces the doomed attempts by the House of Stuart and its supporters to regain control of Great Britain.

Bonnie Prince Lego and his supporters watch in dismay as their army - and the Stuart cause - is destroyed

Constructed entirely in Lego (using around one million bricks), the model includes detailed miniature recreations of two sites in the care of Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The spectacular six metre by three metre model has been painstakingly crafted by Brick to the Past, a team of volunteer Lego and history enthusiasts who specialise in creating massive, detailed and meticulously researched historically themed Lego models.

Dan Harris of Brick to the Past said: “We had a great time designing and building its different parts, from the Jacobites themselves to the major buildings, which are based on HES properties such as Corgarff Castle and Ruthven Barracks.

“It also gave us an opportunity to take on Scotland’s dramatic landscape, so we have built mountains, rivers, forests and animals that are designed to represent those of the Highlands”.

Entry to the display is included in the normal entry price for visitors to Stirling Castle.