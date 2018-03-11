Still time to enter the Ultramarathon through Falkirk

Online entries are still being accepted for the March 31 Ultramarathon event from Glasgow to Edinburgh - via the Antonine Wall and the Falkirk Wheel.

The course is largely flat, following canal towpaths, yet “remains a challenge for the veteran ultra runner and novice alike”.

The race starts in Ruchill Park, Glasgow and has checkpoints approximately every 10 miles.

The course is around 55 miles long and after leaving Glasgow is predominantly rural and off road until reaching Edinburgh.

It finishes up at Edinburgh Quay, a short walk from Haymarket train station.

The Glasgow – Edinburgh Ultramarathon is held under UK Athletics Rules, and is part of the Scottish Ultramarathon Series (SUMS).

Find out more or enter at resoluteevents.co.uk.