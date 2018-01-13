Still time to comment on police closures plan

Forth Valley Police are reminding local people that a consultation on a plan to shed bases at Bainsford, Camelon and Bo’ness ends on January 31.

They are among 53 premises across Scotland the police consider are no longer needed, almost all of which are now empty and not in use.

As with the others on the police list the three are said to have been identified as no longer needed by local area officers “best placed to understand local demands and how local policing services should be delivered”.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland inherited a large estate that was developed many years ago, when the demands facing policing were significantly different from our current demands.

“In line with our 2026 Strategy, we are looking to ensure our service is sustainable and appropriate for local needs.

“This has led to 53 premises being identified for potential disposal following a review of our estate. I

“It is important to recognise that the potential disposal of the 53 identified premises will not change how operational policing is delivered to local communities.”

The consultation’s online survey is at https://consult.scotland.police.uk/consultation/estates