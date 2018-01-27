Still time - just - to support Strathcarron in Scottish Marathon

Strathcarron Hospice has a limited number of free charity places to offer supporters aiming to take part in the April 29 Stirling Scottish Marathon.

And with standard entries closing in a couple of days now is reckoned the ideal opportunity to be sure of a chance to take part.

You can sign up at www.strathcarronhospice.net/Event/2018-stirling-scottish-marathon.

In return you’ll receive a free running vest (as pictured) two free classes with Life Fit Wellness and “all the support you could ever need” from the team at Strathcarron.