Stevie says ‘let’s Gather in the Garden for a worthy cause’

The sight of sunshine in Scotland may be reason enough to consider staging a mini-festival, but Voice winner Stevie McCrorie has a better idea.

The Alloa firefighter - a singer-songwriter when he’s not on potentially life-saving duty - says the late, late rays of spring could be used to raise valuable cash for Parkinson’s UK.

It’s a cause dear to his heart, because he knows all too well the impact the disease can have on families.

Stevie (pictured), said: “My dad, Mike, has been living with Parkinson’s for eight years.

“It’s clearly been very difficult at times but his determination to keep going is amazing.

“The more money that events like this raise the more likely it is that we’ll see research make the breakthrough that’ll deliver better treatments or a cure”.

Lots of people throw spontaneous parties in their gardens or patios when the sun shines, and he reckons many could easily turn these into fundraising “Garden Gatherings”.

Stevie added: “I had a great Garden Gathering last year and can’t wait to do it again.

“Many people across Scotland took part last year and it would be fantastic to do even better this summer.

“Please sign up and get your event planned – it could make the world of difference for my Dad and the 12,000 others like him in Scotland.”

Denise McNiven, Parkinson’s UK Scotland and Northern Ireland Fundraising Manager, said: “Garden Gathering is the perfect opportunity to to help Parkinson’s UK support people affected by Parkinson’s across Scotland - by helping to fund work to find better treatments and ultimately, a cure.

“We had a fantastic number of gatherings across Scotland in 2017 and we want to do even better this year.

“Organising your own mini-festival means you can be as creative as you like”.

Of course this being Scotland, a Plan B is always a good idea - as with any outdoor event - so if the sun disappears and is replaced by the usual leaden sky and driving rain you can still enjoy a get-together indoors.

Garden Gatherers can order a fundraising pack full of tips for organising events, including festival wristbands, a teepee donation box, and a festival themed fundraising game.

For more information on hosting your own Garden Gathering for Parkinson’s UK and to request a fundraising pack, contact the Garden Gathering team at scotlandfundraising@parkinsons.org.uk or visit https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/garden-gathering