Stepping into virtual reality at Forth Valley MetaFest

Could virtual reality provide an antidote to our horrible winter weather - and do the best computer games come from Scotland?

These and many other technology-related questions may be answered on Saturday next week at a fun science event to be staged just a short drive from Falkirk.

Hundreds of people across Forth Valley are expected to descend on CodeBase Stirling for MetaFest, billed as a free, one day technology and digital spectacular for the whole family.

Visitors will have the chance to try their hand at virtual reality, play computer games, and learn to code and 3D print a model of themselves.

The event will also feature an animation cinema, showing some of the best work from Scottish animation studios, as well as an animation workshop and a demonstration of games for pre-school children using Artificial Intelligence.

There will be the chance to learn about digital learning in schools and colleges, and about hopes to inspire the next generation of tech leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs.

Adam Alton, head of CodeBase Stirling, said: “Metafest is a rare chance to see so many exciting tech companies come together for one fabulous event.

“It will be a fun and inspiring day for the entire family - from youngsters who are thinking about their future careers to adults keen to see the cutting edge work being done by some of the most exciting tech companies in Scotland.”

MetaFest is being supported by Developing Young Workforce (DYW) Forth Valley, whose programme manager, Jen Henderson, said:

“As well as being a fun day for all, Metafest is a fantastic opportunity to inspire young people to think about their futures.

“Technology is increasingly dominating our lives and our workplaces, so it’s vital young people are inspired to think about potential career pathways.”

MetaFest runs from 10am until 5pm at Codebase, Municipal Buildings, 8 to 10 Corn Exchange Road, Stirling, FK8 2HX