Step back in time in Scotland’s historic ‘Dutch’ village

It has been featured many times on hit fantasy-history TV show Outlander, but that’s just one of many reasons why Culross - jewel in the crown of the National Trust for Scotland - is worth a visit this month.

Friends of Kinneil in Bo’ness point out that the beautifully preserved 17th century village is just a short hop across the Forth, and on Sunday, August 19, there’s a fete and farmers market to enjoy (11am to 5pm).

On the same day costumed guides will be giving tours of Culross Palace, taking visitors back to the days of the 16th and early 17th centuries.

Because of the roaring trade between the Forth estuary and the Netherlands in those days the most striking feature of Culross is its “Dutch” architecture (and colour scheme) - for example in its pantiled roofs.

There’s more information at the NTS site at www.nts.org.uk/visit/places/culross