Stenhousemuir gran’s birthday Easter egg appeal brings joy to kids

A grandmother has brought Easter joy to children in need across the Falkirk district by handing out 350 chocolate eggs she received in donations for her 65th birthday.

Linda Foster, from Stenhousemuir told her family and friends not to buy her presents for her birthday so her friend Jackie Queen came up with the idea of getting them to donate Easter eggs instead which could then be gifted to local children.

Linda Foster and Jackie Queen with representatives from Roots Helping Hands Food Share, Sheralee Maxwell and Lorna McPherson

Jackie said: “I put an appeal on Facebook and hoped we would get quite a few but we ended up getting 350!

“The response was overwhelming and people have been so generous.

“Both Linda and I have been fundraising for local causes and foodbanks for a while now and the last time we took food and clothing to Castings hostel this wee boy came to us asked if next time we came we could bring him some chocolate so that was another reason behind the appeal.”

Jackie and Linda were able to go back to the hostel and hand out eggs to all the children there and also had enough to give some to homeless families getting ready to move into tenancy as well as the children’s ward at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert.

“We also had some left over to hand out to elderly folk in care homes and for food parcels we made for foodbanks such as Roots Helping Hands Foodshare in Bonnybridge,” she said.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to every single person and all the local businesses who took part in this appeal for helping to bring Easter joy to so many local children, especially all the friends of the Families in Need and Sharing is Caring Falkirk groups, One Parent Families in Maddiston and Handyrates in Falkirk.

“Linda said she had the best birthday ever, knowing she had helped so many kids.”