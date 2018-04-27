Stenhousemuir firm is burger by far

Stenhousemuir and Falkirk butchers have won a string of top honours for their field-leading products at this year’s Craft Butcher Awards.

Stenhousemuir butcher R Brown & Son gained gold medals for both their venison and juniper and dry cure bacon burgers, while Thomas Johnston’s Cow Wynd branch in Falkirk struck gold with its low fat beef burger and silver at its Brightons branch for the firm’s low fat steak burger.

Both firms are reckoned to be scoring with customers who appreciate exciting new product lines from local butchers with a track record of industry-approved success.

Paul Boyle, President of the Scottish Craft Butchers said: “The diverse range of interesting products come as a response to customer becoming more adventurous with their tastes and they are always keen to support local businesses who make innovative quality products.

“It is always worth going the extra mile for something extra special.”