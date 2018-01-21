Stenhousemuir family ‘bowled over’ by TV hit

Moving house is traumatic enough, but for Stenhousemuir man Steve Ollier there was an added complication - he was about to lose a limb.

Together with wife Mhairi and son Lewis he was faced with the dilemma of whether to try and “future proof” the family’s present home by revamping the layout - or moving to a new house altogether.

By a stroke of luck they entered and were accepted as entrants for Channel 4’s popular series “Love it or List It”, in which couples agonise over whether to seek fresh pastures or make a better job of the home they are in already.

A crucial element of the Ollier’s choice was that - like their present home - any new place would have to be handy for Stenhousemuir Cricket Club.

“We are both fanatics, spend a lot of our time at the club, and couldn’t bear to be too far from it”, said Steve.

He had a leg amputated below the knee during the programme, and is now slowly recuperating - while keeping going his active work life as a pest control specialist.

He says the programme was a great advert for the club, and that his operation had given him added impetus to widen the scope of disabled cricket.

“Stenhousemuir is a fantastic club, and being part of that is so important to us”, he said.

“So this programme was good news for us and, hopefully, will raise the club’s profile too.”

During the show the couple saw three hot contenders for their new home, including houses in Larbert and Ayr, but ultimately settled for the one they have already - but modified at a cost of £35,000, a hefty £10,000 over the original budget for a revamp.

But they think it is worth it, because of the new, convenient space it provides.

Lewis, who originally wanted to move, is now happy with the new arrangement because he has more space too.

“We had to cover all contingencies”, said Mhairi. It went right to the wire - it has been a whirlwind journey”.

Meanwhile the greater than expected cost is acceptable because it is to has added £55,000 to their home’s value.

The family have also lost their hated “bathroom in a cupboard” - and gained a luxury new one.