Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith on League One final day and play-off hopes

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith reckons his side still have a shot of making the promotion play-offs despite being leapfrogged by Alloa Athletic over the weekend.

The Warriors lost 2-0 away to Queen of the South last Saturday, and that saw them drop down to fifth spot in the table heading into the final matchday of the Scottish League One season after the Wasps won late on against Montrose to move one point ahead.

Owing to goal difference, it is a simple task for Stenny. They must beat bottom club Dumbarton and hope that Alloa slip up away to Kelty Hearts.

Ahead of the final day clash, Naysmith told the Falkirk Herald: “First and foremost, we need to take care of our own business. The last two performances have been good. We need to carry that into Saturday. We need to win to get into the play-offs.

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith says his side can still make the promotion play-offs after dropping to fifth position (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"That is all we can focus on – ourselves. We will put out a team that we think we can win the game. But we need remember that we have 90 minutes to win the match. If we can take care of our own business then we can hope that Kelty have done us a favour against Alloa.”

Stenny found themselves on the wrong end of the result at Palmerston last Saturday – but ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith reckons the performance was the Warriors’ best away showing this term.

After impressing for an hour, quick-fire goals from Fraser Bryden and Harry Cochrane secured the win for Queens. Corey O’Donnell saw a 78th-minute penalty saved by home goalkeeper Ross Stewart.

On the match, the boss said: “For the first sixty minutes it was our best away performance of the season. We created loads of chances and won the ball back in dangerous areas.

"We knew that Queens would play well in the second half, that is theme of how they play, and we had to defend well. They managed to get a goal with the first bit of pressure they put on us and before you know it they score a second from a penalty.

"Goals change games – we were a little deflated. But we fought back, won a penalty, and then missed it with ten minutes to go. If we scored it might have been a different story late on. The least we deserved from the performance was a draw.”