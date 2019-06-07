Steel wolves are a howling success at the Wheel

The latest steel sculptures to arrive at an iconic Falkirk attraction are already proving a hit with visitors, according to artist Heather MacDonald.

The Forth Valley College student is delighted her lifelike wolves are inspiring a wave of selfies and group pictures at the Falkirk Wheel’s visitor centre - and that they’re going to be on site for the forseeable future.

She said: “I love the fact that they are being shown here at the Falkirk Wheel- the exposure they are getting is great and people are coming up to get their photos taken with them.

“I am very proud they are being exhibited here. I had made some smaller versions a few years ago, but to develop the concept and make them larger for a college project has been a great learning experience.

“They are becoming quite recognisable in the local area and I hope to do more.”

Ross McMillan, destination manager at Scottish Canals, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have the Urban Wolves on loan at the Falkirk wheel.

“They are making a real impression with our visitors - every time you walk through the centre you see people taking photos and talking about how fantastic they are.”

Heather is currently showing her latest work at the Forth Valley College annual Degree and Diploma Art Exhibition, which is free to enter and is being held at the Stirling Campus today until 4pm, from 10am to 4pm on Monday, 10am to 8pm on Tuesday and till 4pm on Wednesday.