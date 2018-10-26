Steam n’ Scream fun on on Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway

Scores of local kids will be heading to the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway this weekend for some spooky fun on a special ‘ghost train’.

Decorated coaches, Hallowe’en treats and a fancy dress competition will all figure in a family-friendly Hallowe’en special.

Visitors pay normal fares for this return journey event, which costs £10 for adults, £9 for concessions, £6 for children and £28 for family tickets.

There will be some fun surprises on the way, and prizes for the best costume.

The Museum of Scottish Railways will be open too, and there kids have another chance to win a prize in a Spot the Spook contest.

There is no need to pre-book, and tickets are valid all day - trains will be running from Bo’ness at 10.45am, 12.10pm and 14.10pm.

The Scottish Railway Preservation Society organisers advise: “Just be sure to be at the station in plenty of time and don’t forget your camera. More information can be found at www.bkrailway.co.uk”.

Amanda Kilburn, Business Development Director at the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway added: “We are delighted to once again host a Steam ‘n’ Scream weekend.

“It is a very popular event which is enjoyed by visitors of all ages time and time again.

“Our Youth Group ensure that everyone has a wonderful time and is looked after.”