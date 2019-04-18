Stay healthy this Easter – a reminder from NHS Forth Valley

Forth Valley residents are being reminded to make the most of the Easter weekend by taking a few simple steps to look after their health.

As many local GP surgeries close their doors on Good Friday (19th April) and Easter Monday (22nd April), NHS Scotland’s Be Health-Wise this Easter campaign, run by NHS 24, advises people how to stay well over the holiday.

Featuring the wise Dr Owl and his forest friends, people are being encouraged to carry out three key steps:

• Be prepared for common illnesses with over-the-counter medicines

• Make sure you have enough repeat prescription

• Know your GP surgery and local pharmacy opening times

NHS 24’s Medical Director, Dr Laura Ryan, said: “Planning ahead can help ensure that common ailments such as colds and flu don’t become a big problem over Easter.

“Common illnesses can often be treated at home with over-the-counter medicines such as pain relief, antihistamines and indigestion remedies. So make sure you have enough to cover the holiday period.

“Make the most of the brighter spring weather and get outdoors with your family but remember to pick up some plasters and antiseptic cream for treating any minor injuries, such as scratches, bumps and cuts.”

Dr Ryan is also asking people who require medication regularly to check they have enough.

She said: “If you, or someone you care for, requires medicines regularly, make sure you have enough to last over the holiday period. Order what you need only and pick it up in plenty of time.

“Your local community pharmacist has a range of helpful information and advice to share. They can help if you have run out of any prescribed medication, can give advice on child-friendly medicines, and prescribe medication for the treatment of impetigo and some urinary infections.”

Pharmacy opening times can be found on Scotland’s Service Directory at NHSinform.scot

If, however, individuals feel they can’t wait until their GP surgery opens they should call NHS 24 on 111.