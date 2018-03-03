Start of the big thaw?

TV weather pundits were this morning playing up the the threat of a sting-in-the-tail consequence of the mammoth snowfall - the risk of serious flooding.

Meanwhile police report that powdery drifting snow that has already fallen is causing additional problems by clogging up stretches of road that were previously more or less clear.

But the Met office’s prediction for the next day may still sound like welcome relief to anyone who has suffered the brunt of the blizzard.

There’s to be more snow showers this evening and overnight, especially in the east, these leading to slight, locally moderate falls with some drifting over the hills. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tomorrow is predicted to be - no surprises - “another cold day” with some mainly light snow showers, though the odd heavier one over Tayside. Lighter winds again. “Slight thaw” at lowest levels. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is occasional snow showers in the east on Monday, turning to rain on low ground - “less cold Monday and Tuesday with a few rain showers and a steady thaw”.