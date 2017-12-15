Star Wars toys: size matters not

Interesting facts about Star Wars toys I have to tell you, yes.Sell for thousands of pounds original Star Wars merchandise can, yes.

And a fortune you may be sitting on without realising it as you await the new instalment of the Star Wars saga at cinemas.

Carried out much research, they have, at PromotionalCodes.org – shopping experts they are – to find out which Star Wars toys from the 1970s and 1980s the force is strongest with. Or those toys which are worth much of your earth pounds, yes.

Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and hunter of bounty Boba Fett – sold for £26,000 a rare rocket firing one did – all feature in the ten top list they do.

My good friend at PromotionalCodes.org, Darren Williams, I will hand you over to now.

Said he: “More than 300 million Star Wars action figures were sold between 1978 and 1985, so it’s safe to say there must be quite a lot that are still floating around in people’s possession.

“It’s hard to say which toy is the most valuable, since it all depends on the condition of the toy, whether it still has its packaging and if so what condition that’s in and so on.

“But if you do have a 1970s or 80s toy, it could potentially be worth a lot, so channel your inner mercenary Han Solo and get it valued.

“A very rare Boba Fett from the 1970s, still sealed in its original packaging, sold for £26,040 last year.

“Previously, the auction house sold an R2-D2 toy dating back to the 1980 film The Empire Strikes Back for £750.”

Interesting stuff, yes?

Look you now at the ten top list of Star Wars toys. The rarest in the galaxy – or at least the UK – they are:

1) Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi double telescoping lightsaber figures – with Darth Vader believed to be the rarest of the three.

2) Rocket firing Boba Fett is almost legendary. An early prototype that did not go into mass production due to rocket-related safety concerns.

3) “Small head” Han Solo was his very first figure, but was discontinued, for not bearing a close enough resemblance to Harrison Ford, and replaced by another version with a larger head.

4) The original vinyl cape Jawa model from 1978 is another rarity, having been swiftly replaced with a cloth-caped version.

5) Blue Snaggletooth – when creating this toy, manufacturer Kenner had only a black and white headshot to work from. It decided to make the creature blue, but in the film the alien wore red and was half the height so the original Blue Snaggletooth is a collector’s item.

6) Yak Face is especially valuable in America, where it was never sold. It was the last action figure to be made before the line ceased in 1985.

7) FX-7 Medical Droid had just a few seconds of screen time in The Empire Strikes Back but this model is a jewel for collectors.

8) Vlix is a little-known character from Star Wars spin-off show Droids. It is very rare – only one line of the Vlix model was produced, in Brazil.

9) The original 1985 Anakin Skywalker – not to be confused with models from the 1990s – is another rare collector’s item.

10) The Bib Fortuna figure we are all familiar with had a brown cloak, but there are rare prototypes out there which see Bib sporting a white cloak.