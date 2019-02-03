SSPCA says snake pets need loving homes too

They’re claimed by people who like them to make ideal pets ... but (depending on type) do have some unusual feeding habits.

The Scottish SPCA marked National Serpent Day on Friday by trying to find loving homes for the 25 snakes it is currently caring for at its rescue and rehoming centres.

Finding the right owner can be tricky, and sometimes takes years - Snowflake is the animals charity’s longest serpent resident, having spent over 1,870 days at a centre in the north-east.

SSPCA superintendent Sharon Comrie said, “Sadly we don’t receive many enquiries about our snakes.

“We find a lot of people are put off by their appearance.

“We understand that snakes aren’t for everyone, but we feel they are often overlooked as pets.

“Although they don’t play fetch or come when you call their name, snakes are great pets for any animal lover.

“It’s not uncommon for snakes to stay with us for years before being rehomed but we’re positive we can find a suitable owner for every animal in our care”

She added: “Anyone looking to take on a snake needs to be dedicated and have the time and commitment to ensure they receive the specialist care and attention they need to be happy and healthy.”

If you are interesting in rehoming a snake - or any other animal - you can contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 or visit www.scottishspca.org/rehome