SSPCA launches first ever Forth Road Bridge 5k challenge

The SSPCA is asking Falkirk residents to consider taking part in its first ever sponsored event on the Forth Road Bridge.

The bridge itself will form a crucial section of a 5k walk, jog or run in which participants are reminded they’ll be treated to spectacular views of the Forth Rail Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.

There’s an entry fee of £15 per adult and £10 per child (under 16), with the promise that every penny will help rescue and rehome Scotland’s absued, abandoned and injured animals.

All supporters taking part will receive a Scottish SPCA t-shirt and goodie bag at the finish line.

The event starts at 9.30am on June 9, and details can be found at www.scottishspca.org/events/forth-road-bridge-5k-challenge!/